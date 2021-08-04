Reporter
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved three agreements for state funding for multiple road and bridge projects with state aid totaling just over $800,000.
The first agreement comes from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid, which states the department agrees to reimburse up to 80% of approved bridge projects in the county but not to exceed $80,000. The county will be responsible for 20% of the costs of the project.
The approved project locations are two drainage structures on Claude Young Road or County Road 1169 that are located south of Gordon Crick Road and another structure on Fork Springs Road or County Road 1323 located east of Nile Road.
The county also approved an agreement with the KYTC Department of Highways for the amount of $473,151 in the resurfacing of roads in the county coming from the department’s contingency funding.
The agreement is for resurfacing five roads in the county including three miles of Old Nortonville Road, 1.3 miles of Frank Cox Road, 1.2 miles of Dockery Road, 0.6 miles of Hollis Lane and 1.3 miles of Old Price Road.
The court entered into another agreement with the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for $291,856 reimbursement from flex funds from the state for resurfacing road projects.
Authorized locations for this funding include 1.4 miles AC Slaton Road, 2.2 miles on Barnhill road, 0.3 miles on Bradford Pear Lane, 0.6 miles on Browder Church Road, 0.5 miles on Fern Creek Lane, 1.8 miles on Fiddlebow Road, 1 mile on New Salem Church Road, 0.2 miles on Pendley Road, 2.2 miles on Squire Road and 0.2 miles on Timberview Road.
In other fiscal court news, the court:
• approved Hopkins County Public Works Road Department Director Ken Todd to move forward with purchasing and setting up the county with a salt brine system to help with snow and ice issues. Todd said in a Transportation Committee meeting prior to the fiscal court meeting that his plans are to use funds originally designated to buy a new dump truck for the purchase of the salt brine equipment instead. According to the budget, around $150,000 was set aside for the dump truck purchase.
• approved Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey to put out a bid out a fourth site for the county’s communication system improving the communication system coverage in the southern part of the county around Mortons Gap and White Plains. Bailey said the work would be done at the cellphone tower in Mortons Gap.
