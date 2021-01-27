As COVID-19 cases begin to show a gradual decline locally, Madisonville Community College has decided to wait just a little bit longer before returning to in-person classes.
Dr. Cindy Kelley, president of the college, said there were several factors to consider, including what is going on at a state and region level when deciding on a tenative March 15 date for a return to on-campus learning.
“I think the numbers are starting to go down a little bit, but we still have a high number of infections in this area,” said Kelley, who discussed options with both students and faculty to determine what their needs are and to gauge the comfort level for a possible move away from virtual instruction.
Dr. Jay Parrent, a vice president with the college, said they have people commuting from five different counties and have to take that into consideration when making decisions.
“We have a big footprint to consider when making a decision like that. It is not just what is happening in one place,” he said.
The main goal is the safety and health of the employees and students, said Kelley, who plans to confirm the in-person return by March 1.
“We will watch for the next three to four weeks, see what happens and where we are at with the virus,” she said.
The goal of the college is to continue to support the students and meeting their educational needs, she said. The college is still open and has computer labs available for students who do want to sit in their cars using the wireless internet.
Classes that involve labs will continue to meet in-person, and the library will be open to a few people at a time, she said.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, contact Cathy Vaughn at cathy.vaughan@kctcs.edu or call 270-824-1705.
