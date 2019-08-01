Back in Time

With local schools set to start back next week, this photo seemed timely. Taken at the former Nebo school, this file photo from The Messenger archives shows two individuals, perhaps teachers, displaying a mural near an entrance at the school. If you would like to identify the two ladies or have any information regarding this photo, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.