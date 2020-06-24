An Earlington woman was arrested on drug-related charges on Monday, according to a report by the Kentucky State Police.
Felicia Ann Howard, 34, was stopped at a traffic stop by Kentucky State Trooper Ridge Porter after Porter observed Howard not wearing a seatbelt while operating her vehicle. Further investigation revealed Howard was under the influence and in possession of suspected methamphetamine, various pills, and drug paraphernalia, according to the KSP report.
Howard has been charged with seven counts, including one count of a DUI and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Howard was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
