Churches in the commonwealth stopped in-person worship last year just prior to Easter. A year later — though COVID-19 continues to impact the world — people of the Christian faith are celebrating the start of new beginnings back in the church.
Local pastors from churches around Hopkins County have tried to find ways to make their congregation feel safe coming to the Easter service this year.
“We wanted to have an expansive welcome and be able to welcome anyone who walks through our doors,” said Rev. Kara Foster of First Christian Church in Madisonville.
This past year has been difficult on those in ministry trying to find different ways to preach and connect to their congregation.
Trent Keeton, pastor of Dawson Springs First Baptist Church, said preachers were not able to visit nursing homes or hospitals, and funerals were very restrictive in terms of personal contact.
“The first funeral we had, there were only the pallbearers, me and the family sitting in chairs separated,” he said. “We were advised not to touch them or make physical contact.”
Sean Niestrath — minister of the Pennyrile Church of Christ — said the pandemic also took its toll on the smallest of the congregation as the church was not able to hold Sunday school service as normal and children were missing Bible class.
“It is one thing for an adult to miss a year of bible classes, but for a preschooler — that is a big chunk of their life,” he said.
While trying to stay connected to their congregation, churches had to get creative and think outside of the box. Many of them started broadcasting their worship service over Facebook live and created Zoom meetings to hold Sunday school classes.
Niestrath said he started recording videos of the Sunday school lesson for the children to watch and he started recording his sermons to later post to social media, along with showing the sermons live on Facebook.
He said at Pennyrile Church of Christ they will continue to record his sermons, but will not continue to live stream on Facebook once the pandemic is over. He does plan to continue recording some of the Bible lessons for people.
“That may turn into some sort of tool we use for people who are interested in a Bible study,” said Niestrath.
At First Christian Church, they started broadcasting their service over the local radio station so people can tune in and listen, as well as over Facebook live, said Foster.
“That is the great thing — that churches have learned to adapt in so many great ways, and I think that flexibility is something we are going to carry with us in the future,” she said.
Through the different methods to stay connected to their congregation, pastors have found that they are reaching a wider audience than before the pandemic.
“Our church has been able to connect with new people who have been worshiping with us online that were not part of our church until this pandemic happened, so there have been some wonderful blessings in this, too,” said Foster.
Niestrath — who writes a weekly column that appears in The Messenger’s weekend edition — said his sermons are reaching more people if the numbers on the videos are anything to go by.
“As far as the word and the message, we have reached more people,” he said.
Foster said this Sunday’s Easter service at First Christian Church will be different as they will offer a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. outside on the lawn.
“We haven’t done that in the past,” she said. “We are asking people to bring a chair.”
Their communion is also prepackaged to keep people from passing plates around, she said. Also new for the church is having their Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday after the church service. Foster said normally their egg hunt is not on Sunday.
Niestrath said aside from some adjustments to communion, the service at Pennyrile Church of Christ is not different.
“We are not doing anything different this year than we did in 2019,” he said.
Keeton said at Dawson Springs First Baptist Church, they would be having as close to a normal service as possible. They have breakfast every Sunday and will continue to do so, following the same guidelines that restaurants use.
“Wear masks while you are up, and then when you sit down to eat, you can take them off,” he said.
He said when it comes to the worship service they will have it in the sanctuary but also broadcast it live to the recreation center, where chairs will be set up to maintain social distancing.
“We are going to spread out a bunch of chairs because we hope for a big crowd and we want people to be comfortable,” said Keeton.
All the pastors said how proud they were of their congregation for staying together, even though they could not be together.
Foster said she was proud of how well her First Christian Church congregation held together during trying times and how willing they were to try new things and be flexible.
“I have been amazed and humbled by how dedicated the church has been throughout this time,” she said.
Niestrath said his congregation has handled the pandemic and restrictions well. People have been staying in touch with those who are more susceptible to COVID-19 and checking on them.
“I think our little congregation has handled it well,” he said.
Keeton said his church has also done well following the guidelines and adjusting to the new normal.
“I think we are all transitioning back to normal, and that is helping,” he said.
