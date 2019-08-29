Several guns and body armor laid on a table for display just in front of several high ranking officials in the council chambers of the Hopkinsville Municipal Center as those officials made an announcement Tuesday morning.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced the official formation of the Hopkinsville Gun Crimes Task Force as well as the first slew of indictments returned for federal gun-related charges.
Coleman explained that the need for this task force arose to meet the challenge of violent crime in Hopkinsville and the Christian County area, especially in light of recent shootings of Hopkinsville police officers.
"You don't have to live in this community and read the newspaper to have a sense that throughout the Pennyrile and the commonwealth that we have a violent crime challenge here in Hopkinsville," Coleman said.
"Numbers of shootings have increased, not only a risk to police officers but a risk to families here in Christian County. This is unacceptable and so, on behalf of the United States Department of Justice, I'm pleased to announce the formal unrolling of a new task force."
The new task force consists of members of both the U.S. attorney's office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Hopkinsville Police Department, Christian County Sheriff's Department and the Christian County commonwealth's attorney office.
Within those agencies the officials that will be representing the Hopkinsville Gun Crimes Task Force will be Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth Hancock and Leigh Ann Dycus, Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling, ATF Louisville field division Special Agent in charge Tommy Estavan, HPD Chief Clayton Sumner and Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond.
The new task force was also created as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative in order to create partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement to maximize penalties for the most violent repeat offenders.
Coleman shared that the task force has already returned several indictments for individuals in the area as part of that initiative.
The first round of indictments includes Credal Hubbard, 61, Evansville, Indiana, who is charged with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Hubbard has previous convictions for second-degree manslaughter, felon in possession of a handgun, bank robbery, assault by use of a deadly weapon and possession or use of a firearm during a violent crime.
The second is Jarontae L. Taylor, 20, Hopkinsville, for felon in possession of a firearm. Taylor was previously convicted for second-degree burglary.
Tony D. Bowen, 36, Hopkinsville, was also indicted for felon in possession of a firearm. He was previously convicted of robbery on three separate occasions and aggravated assault.
Lastly, Ahgeana Bailey, 25, Cadiz, was charged and indicted for felon in possession of a firearm. Bailey was previously convicted for felon in possession of a handgun and first-degree bail jumping.
Project Safe Neighborhoods is a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone, according to a Department of Justice press release.
Estavan shared that the task force is committed to keeping violent crime and guns off the streets of the community and is aiming to maximize sentences for those that commit those crimes.
"These are repeat offenders, the traffickers and the trigger pullers," Estavan said. "They know that when we knock on their door, that federal time is real time. There's no parole in federal prison."
Coleman added that there is much more to come following the first four indictments as part of the new task force. He warned anyone that may be involved in violent crimes and gun crimes that they are "coming for you."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.