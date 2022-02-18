Going beyond just home economics, Family and Consumer Sciences will teach anything that can happen in the home from birth to death.
Amanda Dame, the Family and Consumer Science agent at the Hopkins County Extension Office, said FCS is important because it provides so many things people may not learn otherwise.
“In the schools, there is family and Consumer Science, but not every student gets the opportunity to take it,” she said. “We get to teach those life skills that may have been missed or forgotten.”
The extension office takes research-based information from the University of Kentucky and teaches it to their local communities.
“The community is our classroom,” said Dame.
FCS offers classes on anything relating to health, nutrition, physical fitness, and family resource management like budgeting, estate planning, and retirement. It also has classes in family development which could be mental health, and they have done substance abuse programs and parenting classes.
The extension office has groups like the homemakers, who provide educational classes to their members. Dame said some of the meetings are traditional groups where they meet, and the extension agents provide monthly educational lessons.
Others are more specialty groups like the crochet group that meet once a month, and the Peacemakers, which is a quilting and sewing group. There is also the Needles and Yarn club, which does a lot of heritage skills with needles.
FCS also offers state-wide programs like the Big Blue Book Club that is coming up. The sign-up is in April, and when people sign up they get the book for free and access to the zoom sessions talking about the book. The first book is “The Less People Know About Us” by Axton Betz-Hamilton.
“It is focusing on safety and awareness on how much information you share out to the public,” said Dame.
Every month the SNAP-Ed Program Assistant, Melissa Webb, will do Cooking Through the Calendar classes on the FCS Facebook page, offering easy recipes and cooking tips families can try at home.
Dame said she has classes on food preservation lined up for the summer to help people preserve the food they grow in their own garden or buy from the local farmer’s market.
“We call it food preservation because it is a wide range of things, it is canning, freezing, or dehydrating,” she said. “That will be a good start and a good way to meet people too.”
She said a lot of people will request specific classes on topics. One of the schools requested etiquette classes, so she took the class to Brother’s BBQ and taught an etiquette class.
“I really enjoy it because I learn something new every day,” said Dame. “I look forward to meeting new people and finding out what areas are needed to be hit and targeted in the county.”
FCS helps people through the parts of their lives they didn’t know to plan for, she said.
“Until you hit those milestones, you don’t really think about, ‘I need to learn about this,’ or ‘I should about that,’ or paid more attention in school,” said Dame.
For more information on the Family and Consumer Sciences programs, visit https://hopkins.ca.uky.edu/content/family-consumer-sciences.
