A notice of aggravators has been filed against murder suspect Dennis Stone that could open the door for the commonwealth to seek the death penalty.
“(Stone) was indicted by a grand jury, and his bond remains the same,” Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter said. “I will be filing a notice of aggravators today (Friday), which enlarges the range of penalties I can seek against him, which includes the death penalty. His pretrial conference is Jan. 25, 2021.”
Stone, 32, of Madisonville, is facing murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges after Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville, was shot and killed on Aug. 14 at an Earlington convenience store. One of her children was also shot, but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
Stone remains lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
In other court-related news
• Three individuals connected to a September death investigation — Missy Clark, 35, Tiffany Dukes-Hankins, 30, and Jerry Hankins, 37, all from Madisonville, are being referred to appear in front of a future grand jury, according to Senter.
Dukes-Hankins and Clark have been charged with knowingly abusing and neglecting a person, while Hankins is facing wanton abuse and neglect of an adult by a person.
As of Friday, all three suspects remain in jail, according to the website.
• murder suspect Jeremy Wicks was set to appear in court on Oct. 14, but has been rescheduled to appear on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Wicks, 35, was charged April 6 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson and for shooting a third man, Gunner Madison, who survived the attack. Wicks is being charged with first-degree assault for allegedly shooting Madison.
Wicks faces other charges, including six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more of methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces or more but less than five pounds), violation of an emergency protective order and second-degree persistent felony offender. He was indicted on June 16.
Wicks remains in Hopkins County Jail as of Friday, according to the jail website.
