Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Erik H. Martin, 32, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Gevin P. Lemons, 26, of Nortonville was charged Monday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of synthetic drugs, second or subsequent offense and tampering with physical evidence.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Amanda M. Eisenhauer, 31, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) under $500.
• Brice C. Wilkerson, 18, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (all others) $500 or more but under $10,000.
