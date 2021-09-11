Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Benjamin Grayson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with six counts of failure to appear.
John Lyon, 37, of Mortons Gap, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Connie Love, 55, of Mortons Gap, was charged Thursday with two counts of contempt of court and failure to appear.
Brianna Whitfield, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Deedee Hunter, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Michael Hancock, 20, of Slaughters, was charged Thursday with failure to appear and with public intoxication on Tuesday by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameron Cline, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under a substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Dominique Gary-Coleman, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Brandie Bailey, 38, of Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of controlled substance, prescription containing substance not in proper container, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and contempt of court.
Taylor Blanton, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving and speeding.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.