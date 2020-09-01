To deal with voting in a COVID-19 world, the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office has announced some initiatives to help with the process.
Included in the announcements were multiple early voting locales and options for Saturday voting. As expected, seven polling locations will be available on Nov. 3, Election Day, in Hopkins County.
According to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern, voters just need to bring identification to the polls with them on whatever day they decide to vote.
“They need to bring an identification, and if they have reading glasses, I would suggest they bring those because they will be voting on paper ballots,” said Cloern, adding that the turnout for early voting is unsure since this has never been done before.
“We will do Saturday voting as well,” she said. “It will be drive-thru voting at the county clerk’s office, and we will bring ballots to their car. It was very popular in the primary.”
There will be seven “supercenters” on Election Day, Cloern said.
“There will be seven voting locations in Hopkins County,” said Cloern. “Those will be the only polls open on Election Day. Any voter in any precinct of the county can go to any of these supercenters at their convenience to vote.”
Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Oct. 13-14, early voting can be done at the Ballard Convention Center located at the Fairgrounds in Madisonville. On Oct. 15-16, the early voting location will be at the Dawson Springs Library located at 103 W. Ramsey Street in Dawson Springs. On Oct. 19, early voting will be held at First Baptist Fellowship Hall located at 114 E. Moss Avenue in Earlington.
On Oct. 20, Mortons Gap City Hall will host early voting at 131 Cross Street in Mortons Gap.
Voters can travel to the Nebo Community Center on Oct. 21 for early voting located at 100 S. Bernard Street in Nebo.
Hanson Baptist Church Hall will host early voting on Oct. 22-23 at 130 Sunset Road in Hanson.
Nortonville City Hall will host early voting on Oct. 26-27 located at 199 S. Main Street in Nortonville.
On Oct. 28, early voting will be done at St. Charles Community Center at 6209 Nortonville Road in St. Charles.
On Oct. 29, White Plains City Hall will host early voting located at 112 NE Railroad Street in White Plains.
Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 ends early voting at Ballard Convention Center again.
Saturday drive-thru voting will be Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
The su%ers on Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The seven voting locations are the Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville; Ballard Convention Center, Dawson Springs Library, Elks Lodge located at 875 Princeton Road in Madisonville; Nortonville City Hall, Rizpah Temple located at 3300 Hanson Road in Madisonville and at the Nebo Community Center.
The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 9. To apply, visit www.govoteky.com.
“I want to remind everyone that ballots will not be mailed until the first of October,” said Cloern.
