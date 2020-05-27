Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Robert F. Abbott, 43, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, reckless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• David L. Cotton, 51, of Madisonville was charged Monday with speeding 12 miles over the limit and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• William H. Hamilton Jr., 45, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Stuart G. Jordan, 33, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Tanner M. Southerland, 28, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with criminal mischief in Webster County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Kevin S. Clark, 51, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident.
• Troy A. Cotton, 52, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with possession of synthetic drugs.
• Joey L. Forbes, 45, of Hanson was charged Wendesday, May 20 with possession of synthetic drugs and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jameer D. Riley, 19, of Princeton was charged Thursday with speeding at least 26 miles over the limit, reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to produce insurance card.
• Kylie J. Shelton, 25, of Madisonville was charged Friday with first-degree marijuana trafficking, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, endangering the welfare of a minor and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Tuesday:
• Tony E. Galbraith, 50, of Providence was charged Saturday with two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to wear seat belts and a prescription controlled substance in an improper container.
