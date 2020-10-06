Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Charles Taylor, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with third-degree terroristic threatening.
Belinda Batchelor, 40, of Kane, Illinois, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal mischief, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance and illegal possession of legendary drugs.
Lauren Furgerson, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Laura Huddleston, 35, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking.
Rodney Pentecost, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
Micah Love, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
Amari Anderson, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
Thomas Brown, 26, of Centertown, was charged Saturday with speeding, driving DUI with suspended license, failure to maintain required insurance, no registration plates and no rear view mirror.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.