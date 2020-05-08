Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• April R. Atkins, 41, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with marijuana possession and tampering with physical evidence.
• Donald T. Combs II, 38, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Korey A. Mason, 35, of Earlington was charged Wednesday operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open container in a vehicle.
• Michael A. Negovan, 39, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Austin R.R.J. Vanmatre, 25, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal trespass, public intoxication and failure to appear in Ohio County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.