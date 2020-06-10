In a year when the Kentucky Governor says many things have been unfair, will Hopkins County have a fair seven weeks from now is a question that will be answered today.
Bruce Jones, president of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Board, says he’ll break the news during today’s Facebook Live update with Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield and Mayor Kevin Cotton.
“The whole thing’s just crazy,” Jones said Tuesday. “There are so many unknowns.”
That’s a reference to the coronavirus, which has disrupted plans for fairs across Kentucky. The website of the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows listed 29 canceled county and regional fairs Tuesday afternoon, along with one that’s been postponed.
“We’ve received no definitive word either way,” Sean Southard with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture said Tuesday about Hopkins County.
“We’ve been going by what the State Fair does,” Jones said.
That event is scheduled to open in Louisville on Thursday, August 20. Jones said at midday it was “not approved 100%.” But later in the day, Gov. Andy Beshear announced acceptance of a State Fair proposal.
“It will look very different,” Beshear said. But agriculture contests will continue.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture issued coronavirus guidance for county fairs Friday, May 1. Among other things, it advised, “Consider rescheduling your fair for later in the year.” It recommended a decision be made “about a month before the fair is set to begin.”
But the department offered creative ideas for counties to salvage a fair. One is a “split-date fair,” with events spread out over “several weeks and even months.” State rules require fairs to last at least three days to receive state grant money.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 28 and run through Saturday, Aug, 1. About 12,000 people attended the event last year.
The current list of canceled county fairs in Kentucky this year includes the Daviess County Lions Fair, the Muhlenberg County Fair and the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville.
The coronavirus has stopped several large public events in Hopkins County this summer. Friday Night Live concerts were supposed to begin this weekend, but all four shows have been postponed until 2021. The Madisonville Miners baseball season was canceled in late April.
Western Kentucky Speedway plans to begin races Saturday, but ticket sales for spectators are not allowed by state rules. A Facebook post Tuesday suggested fans form “support crews” with as many as 10 people per driver, paying “pit admission” of $20.
