Some property owners could see higher utility bills after Jan. 1, 2023, as a new tax on services goes into effect across Kentucky. Its important for residents to determine now if they qualify for tax exemptions offered by the state, or if they even need to apply for that exemption.
The tax will be assessed on utilities purchased by consumers that are not considered part of the owners’ primary place of residence. This includes separate meters on properties, such as those to outbuildings, garages and barns.
The tax is a result of House Bill 8, which amends several chapters of the state tax law. While lowering the income tax rate, the expansion of the sales tax will now apply the state’s 6% rate to services previously ignored in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
The changes aim to shift the state’s dependence on income tax to a usage-based model similar to Florida and Tennessee, according to multiple statements released during the legislative session.
With the change has come some questions as to how customers should ensure they are not paying taxes for which they are exempt.
If you own and live on a single piece of property and only have one electric meter, water meter and/or gas meter on that same property, you shouldn’t have to do anything as the new tax should not apply to you. If you, however, have multiple meters or multiple properties, its important that you prepare for the approaching change.
While most residential properties have single accounts for utilities, some have multiple meters that measure utility usage for garages or other structures. Property owners who receive more than one bill for their primary place of residence (or domicile, according to the law’s language) must fill out a form declaring each meter serves the same address.
The only exclusion to this exemption is if a structure on the property serves a commercial, or business, purpose. The account to that building will be taxed.
Property owners should fill out a form provided by the state to declare non-commercial meters so they are recognized as tax-exempt. The form, available at https://revenue.ky.gov/Forms, is labeled 51A380 (1-23). A form must be completed for every extra meter from a single utility provider, and turned in to each provider’s office.
If a residence has one meter for electricity then no form is needed for the electrical service, but if it has two water meters the form would need to be completed and submitted.
For property owners who have meters on land separate from their residence, the new tax will be applied to the monthly bill. This includes farms and businesses. There is no exemption currently offered for such properties.
Landlords with multiple rental properties will have to submit an additional form if one meter measures use by more than one dwelling. If several rental properties are served by one meter, the owner must complete form 51A381 (1-23) along with a 51A380 (1-23) for each domicile served by that meter.
If an apartment complex has one meter for 24 units, that will require a single-dwelling form for all 24. If a complex has multiple meters, a multi-dwelling form must be filled out for each meter.
This also applies to meters that serve multiple rental houses.
To be exempt, rental unit accounts must be in the name of the renter, and landlords cannot complete the single-dwelling form for any residents.
According to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, the city’s utility department has already been working to identify and contact city utility customers who will need to file an exemption form, but just in case, anyone with questions about their status is urged to contact the city or your utility provider.
For more details on the upcoming changes, visit https://taxanswers.ky.gov and click on Sales and Excise Taxes, then Residential Utility Exemption Changes
