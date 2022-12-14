Some property owners could see higher utility bills after Jan. 1, 2023, as a new tax on services goes into effect across Kentucky. Its important for residents to determine now if they qualify for tax exemptions offered by the state, or if they even need to apply for that exemption.

The tax will be assessed on utilities purchased by consumers that are not considered part of the owners’ primary place of residence. This includes separate meters on properties, such as those to outbuildings, garages and barns.

