Woman honored for aiding driver after crash

Michelle Seaver calls it her "Baywatch moment." But it had nothing to do with bikinis or a beach.
"It was that type of run," she explained. "I didn't know I could run that fast."
Seaver's run and other actions helped rescue a driver who was in a crash. She received a Citizen's Award for her efforts at this week's Madisonville City Council meeting.
Seaver was driving home from her job as a delivery driver for AutoZone on March 21, when a truck in front of her had trouble on the ramp from Interstate 69 to Hanson Road.
"I was on the phone -- hands free, of course -- with my mom and sister," Seaver said. Then she saw the truck veer off the ramp and roll down into a ravine.
"I've got to get off here," Seaver told her relatives.
At that point, she hung up the call and parked along the side of the road with her hazard lights blinking.
Police Chief Chris Taylor, who presented the award, said the driver rolled about 50 feet before hitting a tree. The truck had severe damage, and the driver was trapped inside.
"I had my phone. I was dialing 911 as I was running," Seaver recalled.
Seaver provided enough information for first responders to arrive. But she waited on them before taking any more steps to rescue the injured driver. Watching other TV shows helped her there as well.
"What I've always heard (is that) you don't want to move him," Seaver said. "I kept him coherent, kept him talking. I asked for his name."
Taylor praised Seaver for keeping the injured driver calm until officers arrived. She also held back tree branches so an officer could open a door and allow the driver to get out.
"Ms. Seaver did this without concern of her own discomfort since she was being stuck by thorns which were on the branches," Taylor said.
Once the driver was outside, Taylor said Seaver escorted him to the roadside and provided comfort until an ambulance arrived.
"She went above and beyond in assisting a total stranger," Taylor said.
Seaver considers it all a lesson in the importance of paying attention to standard emergency training that most receive on the job. Because of that knowledge, she's not afraid to stop and help other drivers in need.
"I was just raised to do that," Seaver said.
