CLINTON -- Circuit Judge Tim Langford seemed ready and willing to throw the book at former Hickman County Sheriff Mark Green during a sentencing hearing Thursday.
Green, accused of writing himself unauthorized checks from the sheriff's account, took an Alford plea in June to one count of attempted theft between $500 and $10,000. He faced a 180-day sentence for which his defense attorney was seeking probation.
Langford didn't think the brief admission accompanying the plea was sufficient and accused Green of "hiding behind" an Alford plea. Green had been charged with felony abuse of public trust, but that charge was reduced as part of the plea agreement.
But before Langford ruled, he asked Green if he wanted to give a more full explanation of his actions in the fall of 2018.
Green's answer didn't mitigate Langford's frustration -- it reversed it.
At times, Langford appeared incredulous that any prosecution was initiated, even insinuating to Green that he might be well served to withdraw his plea to the misdemeanor and take the case to trial.
Green determined he would stick with his plea because he wanted the ordeal "over with," and Langford conditionally discharged the entire 180 days and ordered Green to perform 200 hours of community service.
Green admitted to writing himself two checks from the sheriff's account totaling just over $2,000, but claimed he fully intended to repay them once money he was supposed to receive came in.
He wrote the checks in early November, but prosecutors pointed out that, by the middle of the month, Green had received a payment of $4,000, which incorporated the $2,000 he had advanced himself.
Green claimed he wasn't initially aware that deposit had been made, and that when he became aware that deposit had been made he had already spent the money and couldn't pay it back until the end of January.
At one point Green told Langford that the judge knew Green had dropped and damaged his phone, which he used to check his financial records.
Records show Green paid back the $2,000 he had advanced himself in late January or early February, though prosecutors contended he paid it back only when he got caught.
Langford questioned why Green even faced a charge if the money had been paid back before an official investigation began.
Special prosecutor Raymond McGee characterized Green's actions as an "unlawful advancement of salary."
Langford asked Green if, during his time as sheriff he had ever had to use his personal money to pay for sheriff's expenses and then been reimbursed by the office.
When Green answered yes, Langford asked if the county ever paid interest on the reimbursements, to which Green laughed.
In the end, Langford called Green's explanation "sufficient," and said sending him to jail would have been "a shame, given your service to the county."
The sentencing stands as an outlier from the recent trend of area judges mandating that public officials serve time for theft-related offenses.
A former clerk in the Livingston County Attorney's Office, Paducah's former housing director and McCracken County's former property valuation administrator all received sentences calling for prison time.
McGee, who took the case that was first brought to a grand jury by the Hickman County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, said he believed the resolution was a fair outcome for the offense to which Green pleaded guilty.
Green's eight years as Hickman County sheriff were beset by financial problems, involving clashes with the county's fiscal court and routinely negative audits showing missing money and weak internal controls and policies.
Green was not charged with wrongdoing relating to any of those issues.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.