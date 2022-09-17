The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Matthew David Cook, was charged, September 16, 2022, for public intoxication.
• Christopher Chase Devine, was charged, September 15, 2022, for possession of synthetic drugs, tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Foe, was charged, September 15, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Kendra L. Conley, was charged, September 15, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Megan Michelle Prosser, was charged, September 15, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Robert Charles Strader, was charged, September 15, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
