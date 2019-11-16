A good night's sleep is sometimes hard to come by under the best of circumstances. Imagine how bad it would be if your bed was a floor or consisted of a worn-out mattress. For too many Hopkins County kids, that's their reality.
With that in mind, two local organizations have taken action to change that reality for local children over the past six years.
This Christmas season, 40 children will receive a bed or mattress for their homes thanks to the efforts of the Hopkins County Home Builders Association and the Madisonville Rotary Club, who have come together for the last
Beds
six years to build beds for children in need.
The Build A Bed project reaches out to the Hopkins County school district's family resource officers to find students in need of a bed.
"We had 40 applications this year. Last year we built 30, so the need is still out there," said Home Builders Association's Executive Officer Debbie Todd. "Thirty-five full beds will be delivered; five kids only needed new mattresses."
This project hopes to provide a service to children that is otherwise unfulfilled, said Todd.
"A lot of these kids are either sleeping on the floor, on just a mattress with another sibling, or on a couch. By giving these beds, we're hoping they'll rest better at night," she said. "If they can't be sleeping well at night, they're not going to perform well in school, so this will benefit their learning process, I imagine."
Hopkins County Jailer and Rotarian Mike Lewis said that building these beds is one of the best things the Rotary Club does.
"When you're doing something to help kids that don't have a bed to sleep in, and we can help provide that, I mean that's an absolute win-win," he said. "It means the world to the kids and is something that doesn't take a lot of work if everybody works together."
The groups came together to build the beds on Friday morning. During the workday, a volunteer from another civic club helped the effort.
"There are too many people in the world that are getting screwed over, and if this will help children, then I'm all for it," said Lions Club member Mike Kelley. "That's why I'm here, out of all the people in the world to pick on, why pick on kids."
For one father who brought his 5-year-old daughter to help, it was an educational opportunity to teach her about giving back to her community.
"If I can help her to understand that by doing something like this will make someone else have a better day, I think that's more of a parenting goal than making sure she goes to college," said Rotarian Chad Hart about his daughter, Everly. "I want her to be giving and teach her now and hope that she won't forget."
The fact that kids don't have the basic necessity of a bed is a horrible thought for Hart.
"The fact that we take for granted such a basic necessity means that we've got to do something," he said. "I wanted Everly to come because I need her to see poverty and for her to understand it and be a philanthropist, be a good kid, hopefully."
The Build A Bed project can give the beds because of generous donations by Todd's Furniture and Legate's Furniture World, both of which donated mattresses, said Todd.
"We have sponsors, Lowe's is our major sponsor -- they donated the lumber," she said. "We'll buy bedding for the mattresses, pillows and a throw blanket, and each kid will be given an age-appropriate book. It's heartwarming when we deliver."
The joint group will deliver the beds on Saturday, Dec. 7.
"That's really a fun time," said Todd. "When we start to deliver them, that's when it gets you -- to see the need, you just don't think about kids not having a bed to sleep in. It's a very worthwhile project."
