Fundraising for 'Dress Up the Glema' at 87% of goal

With 48 days left in its fundraising campaign for remodeling the Glema Center for the Arts, Madisonville Community College has raised 87% of its $500,000 goal.
Since the 2018 gala event, the college has raised $435,000 and needs $65,000 to complete its fundraising goal. Funds are still trickling in from last week's "Roaring into the 20s" Gala event through donor pledges.
"The evening was enjoyed by all," said Chairman of the Madisonville College Foundation Steve Cox. "It was not only a fundraiser but a chance to mingle and talk with people."
The college foundation's goal is to help solicit funds for the college -- through scholarships or buildings or remodeling, said Cox.
"Our role is to solicit proper funds for the growth of the college. We live in a very giving community," he said. "Anytime that you can raise money to benefit the
community, it's a great achievement, and we're very excited."
The "Dress Up the Glema" campaign was created in hopes of raising funds to remodel and update the Glema's main auditorium - from new seats to new audio and video equipment and more.
The gala was well attended, said MCC's Director for Advancement Raegina Scott.
"It was almost a sellout crowd, again, like last year," she said. "A lot of people left with pledge cards and with donation information from the evening. The gala brought in over $38,000."
During the last few weeks of the campaign, the college will personally contact donors who have expressed an interest in donating as well as promoting the fact that there are still naming opportunities available.
"There are always seats that can be sponsored Those are at $250 apiece," said Scott. "It's nice to be able to name in memory of, or in honor of, or just sponsored by someone."
The college hopes to announce the campaign's completion, possibly before the college dismisses for the holidays or at the beginning of the new year.
"We're optimistic that we'll be closing the campaign and have it completely funded," said Scott.
The director of the Glema, Brad Downall, said he feels great, and he too believes it is likely that the campaign will conclude fully funded.
"We will be able to move on to the next steps - which is planning in earnest to make the best decisions possible," he said. "The next step will be looking at the design, looking at specific equipment, solidifying timelines, getting bids from the various companies and keeping the design consistent with what we have going on with the gallery renovation that started first."
