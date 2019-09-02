The California man behind a failed hemp operation previously planned in Carlisle County was indicted last month and awaits extradition to Kentucky on charges that he attempted to intimidate the county's judge-executive.
Keith Taylor, 44, faces one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process, a Class D felony, for which he could serve up to five years in prison.
Taylor, formerly the CEO of the now-defunct Kings Royal Biotech, sent threatening text messages and voicemails to Carlisle County Judge-Executive Greg Terry, according to a Kentucky State Police complaint warrant.
Detective Cory Hamby claimed in the warrant that Taylor "directed multiple threats" to Terry on May 13, about a week before a proceeding Hickman County lawsuit regarding the hemp operation.
The obscenity-laced messages included phrases like "I'm coming for you" and "Don't let me run into you because it will not end well," according to the warrant.
Taylor is currently housed without bond in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, and is next due in court on Sept. 27.
Taylor and King's Royal faced multiple lawsuits after the planned operation -- which was supposed to include a processing facility in Carlisle and farming in Hickman -- fell through.
Terry declined to comment on the charges, but said his understanding was that all the lawsuits have been resolved.
The county suffered no monetary losses as a result of the failed project, and though the investors who bought the product didn't get their money back, they still have the hemp and can sell it for whatever profit they can get, Terry said.
A GoFundMe page set up to cover Taylor's legal expenses refers to him as a "whistleblower" seeking to expose government corruption related to the hemp industry, and calls him the "victim of an organized criminal conspiracy."
The page calls King's Royal a "globally recognized leader in providing the purest CBD isolate technologies to their consumers."
California public records show that King's Royal Biotech was first incorporated as an LLC in April 2017, and dissolved in December 2018, with Taylor's name first appearing in those documents.
Two other "Kings Royal" registrations appear in California, the first in 2015 and the other in 2016, though both were cancelled within less than three years of their registration.
The two earlier entries don't list Taylor's name in their documents, but include the same agent, Robert Porcella, for the biotech company.
Taylor announced in late 2017 his company was partnering with a Chinese company to bring a $30 million facility to the area, and ground was broken on the planned site the next year.
King's Royal wasn't incorporated until September 2017, according to public records.
Exactly how the project fell apart isn't clear, but the Carlisle lawsuit against King's Royal states Taylor failed to make promised payments for the 10-acre lot where the plant was meant to sit.
