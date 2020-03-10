Today is marathon day for the Hopkins County Fiscal Court. If you plan to watch the magistrates work out a county budget, pack a lunch.
“We’ll try our best to finish in one day,” Budget Committee Chair Hannah Myers said Monday.
Leaders of county departments submitted their budget requests to the court by email over the weekend. Today will be the first time that magistrates talk about them.
Myers declined to say exactly how much and what items departments are seeking. But she described the submissions as relatively normal.
“There’s nothing unusual,” Myers said.
She indicated there are no “wow factor” expensive items beyond what Sheriff Matt Sanderson proposed to the budget committee last week. He said the county radio system needs an upgrade and a new tower, worth an estimated $1.14 million.
“I hope there isn’t anything bigger than that,” magistrate Billy Parrish said Monday.
Parrish has advocated for a reduction in the county insurance premium tax, now that the Hopkins County Jail is paid off. He expects that will be discussed today at some point.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Parrish said. “I don’t know if that’s doable, but I don’t know if that’s not doable.”
Myers noted one wild card in the process is not knowing how much coal severance money is available for Hopkins County. The amount has declined from $1.3 million in fiscal 2018 to $550,000 this fiscal year.
The Kentucky House approved a budget plan Friday with $22.1 million next fiscal year for the Local Government Economic Assistance Fund and $13.5 million for the Local Government Economic Development Fund. Money would go to coal-producing counties on a 30-70 basis, based on the amount of production. The Senate still must approve the plan.
A new element in this year’s county budget process is the county’s share of money for the planned sports complex at Mid Town Commons. Parrish is concerned that insurance premium tax funds could be shifted there.
“If part of that is used for the sports complex, that would reduce the chances of a cut,” Parrish said. “I’m hoping there’s a silver lining somewhere.”
Myers praised Public Works Director Ken Todd for submitting a five-year capital improvement plan. That’s something county departments usually don’t do.
“It really helps in our planning,” Myers said.
The Hopkins County budget for this fiscal year totals $32.3 million.
Today’s budget meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Hopkins County Government Center. Myers noted that magistrates are prepared to meet again Wednesday if necessary, because some county employees have training scheduled today.
