Back in Time

We should be seeing more scenes like the one above in the coming weeks as Christmas nears. Apparently this teacher and children were greeted with a warm day for decorating a Christmas tree at a local school in this undated photo from The Messenger's archives. If you recognize teacher, kids or occasion and would like to share the information, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
