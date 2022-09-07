During Tuesday’s meeting of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, magistrates approved the second reading of the 2022 tax rates.
The tax rates will be 14.5 cents per $100 value for real and personal property and 10.3 cents per $100 value for motor vehicle and watercraft property.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said, “All have stayed the same except for tangible/personal property, which lowered.”
Erika Wood, the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension agent, proposed the 2022 Hopkins County Extension tax rates to the court.
She said motor vehicle and watercraft rates will be 1.45, personal property will be 3.8731, and real property will be 2.613 cents.
“These rates reflect the board’s votes and take the same rates as the previous year,” said Wood. “There are no changes and no increases for the extension tax.”
Due to a change in Kentucky House Bill 1, the magistrates had to make a resolution to two different projects the Nortonville soccer fields and the Sportsplex.
“With the changing of the fiscal year, the House Bill authorizing the use of those funds has changed names numbers, so the DOD requested we approve a new resolution representing HB 1,” said Whitfield.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson asked the court to approve several items. The first was to declare a 2014 Dodge Durango as surplus because the engine needed work.
“It’s not worth getting work for the value of the vehicle,” he said.
Sanderson also requested that the county’s insurance reimbursement from the totaled vehicle a few months ago be transferred into the sheriff’s vehicle line item to allow them to purchase a new vehicle.
“The county had been reimbursed that insurance money for the vehicle and the equipment for a total of $41,525,” he said.
One of the magistrates asked if the department would be able to purchase a new vehicle for that much, and Sanderson said after doing the math, he believes they can make it work.
Lastly, Sanderson asked the magistrates to approve a bid from Whites Auto Mall in Hopkinsville for two Dodge Ram pickup trucks. He said the bid came to $43,811 per vehicle.
The magistrates approved everything for the sheriff’s department.
A representative from the Charleston Fire Department asked the magistrates to approve the purchase of a brush truck utilizing the ARPA funds. The cost of the truck would be $33,000, not including a bed and skid unit they would need once the truck was delivered.
The magistrates approved the purchase and will determine how much will be needed for the bed and skid unit at a later meeting.
Tracey Browning, the Hopkins County treasurer asked the magistrates to approve a total of $307,614.40 in claims. The breakdown is $110,046.16 from the general fund, $60,289.92 from the road fund, $15,646.16 from the jail fund, $15,997.16 from the LGEA fund, $100,000 from the COVID Relief Fund, and $5,635 from the Sportsplex fund.
The magistrates also approved to create a new position for a heavy equipment operator for the Sanitation Department, and heard an update from Mike Duncan, the co-chair of the Hopkins County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group, about what all the group has done to help disaster recovery in the past few months.
The next regular meeting of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court is for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Hopkins County Government Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.