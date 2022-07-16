Born and raised in Madisonville, designer Davin Gentry has never forgotten his roots.
That has never been more apparent than with his current collaboration with Under Armour and NBA star Steph Curry.
Gentry said they are collaborating on three shoes, the first to come out this month was inspired by Gentry’s alma mater, Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
“I just knew that when I had the chance to design a basketball shoe, the first idea I had to get across was something inspired by my upbringing,” he said.
Gentry was a full-time basketball player throughout his youth, playing in ABA leagues on the weekend and playing for North.
“I played every day. ABA, AAU, all-star teams, YMCA, Rosenwald, Festus, MNHHS all four years, and then I chose not to continue to pursue college ball,” he said. “I went a different route and went into design.”
The collaboration includes three shoes in Curry’s signature models, two low-top shoes and one high-top shoe. He said the two low-tops are technically not basketball shoes, but the high-top is.
The first shoe to come out was inspired by the Madisonville Maroons and is one of the low-top shoes. The colors will be maroon and black. He said it is called the DSM Curry Flow Cozy.
“The release is limited to 100 pairs worldwide, and we are only selling them in Madisonville,” said Gentry.
The activation, or launch, of the shoe will happen at Dr. Festus Claybon Park on July 29 during the Summer Sizzler Basketball Tournament.
Gentry said he wanted the activation to be in Madisonville because growing up, it seemed like nothing major happened in Madisonville. Even when he was first starting out in design, a lot of his early collaborations were launched in major cities.
“They always wanted to activate in the normal key markets like New York, LA, Miami, and Chicago,” he said.
Now that he is further along in his career, Gentry wants to include his hometown as much as possible.
Besides launching the shoe collection in Madisonville, Gentry and Under Armour are also helping to redoing the basketball court at Dr. Festus Claybon Park.
Gentry said when he was asked about collaborating on the shoe, he said yes, but only if there was some way of giving back to the community.
He said growing up just a street over, he played on the basketball courts at Claybon Park.
“That court is a staple in the community,” said Gentry.
He designed a new layout for the court and is working with Under Armour to get the work done.
“I was going to design the court to match the shoe, and the shoe is maroon and black, but through further conversations, we felt a maroon court excluded surrounding schools,” said Gentry. “We decided to go with something that was not specific to any particular school but more specific to Diet Start Monday.”
He said the court is now yellow and black since yellow is Diet’s signature color. There will be Curry branding, Diet Starts Monday branding, and globes at the center court to symbolize his quote, “Madisonville to the World.” He said work on the court should start soon.
Gentry said he wants people to realize that even coming from Madisonville, big things can still happen if you work hard enough.
While the DSM Curry Flow Cozy inspired by Madisonville is the first release, the other two shoes will be released later during the NBA season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.