A+M Monogram, located in the Shops on Sugg St., 111 S. Main, will be hosting a permanent jewelry event this Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring Jonesy Wood. This event is open to the public and tickets are encouraged but not required.
Jonesy Wood is a jewelry designer from Chattanooga, TN. They have started a permanent jewelry line, also known as “claspless jewelry”, which has become very popular. This is the second time that Jonesy Wood has held their popular event at A+M Monogram. They are returning following a successful first appearance that was well received by the community.
“They have a variety of 14k gold bracelets, charms, rings and necklaces,” Anna Spence of A+M Monogram said. “Each customer is custom fit with their choice of chain and it is then welded together for a lasting appearance. I personally received two bracelets at the last party and look forward to getting an anklet on Thursday.”
If you choose to remove the jewelry, they can easily be clipped off. The entire process takes just a few minutes. The price starts around $80 but depends on the choice of chain and charms.
A+M Monogram is a women’s boutique offering trendy styles at affordable prices in Madisonville, KY. They also offer embroidery and specialize in applique t-shirts and sweatshirts.
Advance tickets for the event are available but not required. For more information check out A+M Monogram on Facebook where they list information and have the link to purchase your ticket.
