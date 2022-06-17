The YMCA in Madisonville is hosting their Pedal for a Purpose fundraiser as their annual campaign this July 11-15 in efforts to raise money for the community.
Here is how it works.
1. Commit to the challenge and select a two hour time slot to ride a stationary bike in the YMCA lobby during the week of July 11-15.
2. Help spread the word. Be sure to tell family and friends how you are making a difference for the community, invite them to join you.
3. Riders will remain on the bike for two hours or until they raise $500
“Through our annual campaign, we are able to provide scholarships for summer camp, after-school care, youth sports, water safety & swim lessons and even memberships for youth, individuals and families in our community. Our goal for this event is to raise $10,000 in a single week,” YMCA Director of Community Health Angela Carter said. “It’s a big goal but I’m optimistic!”
Riders do not have to be members at the YMCA in order to participate. There are many ways to raise the money, the most popular being pledges from family and friends, so be sure to spread the word.
For more information, or to secure your time slot contact Angela Carter at angela.carter@hopcoymca.com or call 270-821-9622.
