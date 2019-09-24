On a grill that appears to stretch as long as a football field, parishioners of Christ the King barbecued thousands of pounds of meat for their annual Old Fashion BBQ Saturday.
"It couldn't be any better," said school Principal Lesley Mills. "We've been non-stop, and people are having a good time."
Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the event, Mills said there were more people at the event than she expected.
"Everybody is happy and is having fun. So far, so good," she said half-way through the event.
The meal was a significant draw for the event. Parish priest Father Carl McCarthy said the picnic brings in people from all over the tri-state area.
"It was a great picnic, the heat broke a little bit for us, which helped us out," he said. "People really enjoyed the BBQ chicken, pork, mutton and the burgoo soup was a big hit."
Madisonville resident Mike Dickerson came to the event because he saw signs all over town. He enjoyed the community and food.
"The Chicken is great," said Dickerson. "I just tried mutton for the first time; it was pretty good."
Friends who attend the church encouraged Owensboro resident Jeff Andrini to come out to the picnic and get some food.
"So, I drove down, and it was a perfect night, great food," he said. "I thought the chicken was awesome. Just a perfect smoky flavor, and I love barbecue."
see crowd/page a6
Over 1,000 people attended the event -- either by picking up a plate for dinner or by taking in some of the traditions of the picnic, such as the cake wheel, music, silent auction and raffles.
"Kids enjoyed all of the games, bounce houses, playground area and ice cream stand," said McCarthy. "We did the old fashioned cake wheel, which I'm forever surprised at how many people enjoy winning a cake or homemade cookies. I think it speaks to how much we enjoy simpler things. Something so simple but is good and made with care and love."
The event is a Madisonville tradition, he said.
"Traditions give us something to anchor ourselves in -- be it a tradition of family, a tradition of prayer or the tradition of the church. For the event, people come from near and far," he said. "They put the picnic on their calendars year after year. They look forward to coming and sharing the traditions of good food and fellowship."
