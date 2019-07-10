The Kentucky State Crimestoppers organization will host its annual summer conference Friday in Elizabethtown. Representatives of 19 organizations from across the commonwealth will assemble for a time of networking and learning from other organizations about their efforts to combat crimes in their communities, according to a press release by Tim Thomas, president of Kentucky State Crimestoppers.
Thomas, of Madisonville, will preside over the opening session at the Elizabethtown Police Department's auditorium at 11 a.m. Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police Richard Sanders will deliver the keynote address, which will be followed by a synopsis on the importance of growing Crimestoppers programs in other areas across the state delivered by the vice president of the Kentuckian Crimestoppers of Louisville, Det. Dave Yates.
An business session will allow coordinators from each organization to present what their program is accomplishing in their respective areas.
Closing address will be delivered by Thomas.
Delegates of the conference from the Hopkins County Crimestoppers are: Crimestopper Coordinator Lt. Jason McKnight, Officer Jeff Miller of the Madisonville Police Department, Deputy John Komar of the Hopkins County Sheriff Department, Hopkins County Circuit Clerk Tanya Bowman and Vice President L. Peyton Adams.
"We are excited about the conference, and we are expecting great things from being able to learn what other Crimestoppers programs are doing across the commonwealth," Thomas said.
For more information, contact Thomas at 270-836-2281.
