The Hopkins County Madisonville 2023 Fair is only a few weeks away and is introducing a new fair ride, the Sub Zero.
Sherri Buchanan, the executive director of the Ballard Convention Center, said they are all excited about the fair this year.
“Jekyll & Hyde, a big hit, was the new ride last year and is scheduled to return this year,” she said.
The fair rides are provided by Drew Exposition, which will be bringing back favorites to this year’s fair.
Buchanan said along with the carnival games and rides, local vendors will be set up to serve and entertain the public. She said they are still accepting vendor applications.
“We have several vendors already signed up for all areas to serve and entertain this year,” said Buchanan.
Contact Brian Jones at the Hopkins County Madisonville Fair Board for more information on vendors.
The fair will be open every night beginning Tuesday, July 25, and run through Saturday, July 29, with events happening every night.
Events are scheduled at the arena every night at 7 p.m. beginning Tuesday with Hot Air Balloon Rides. Wednesday will have Motorcross Races. Monster Trucks will be on Thursday, while Friday and Saturday nights will have Truck and Tractor Pulls.
Inside the Ballard Center, every night will be the pageants, Miss Hopkins County Fair, Miss Teen Hopkins County Fair, Little Miss & Mister Hopkins County Fair, Miss Pre-teen Hopkins County Fair, and Baby Hopkins County Fair.
Also in the center will be the Home and Garden show, where residents can compete in baked goods, canned goods, arts & crafts, textiles, antiques, floral, fruits, and vegetables. The Agriculture divisions will also be throughout the week with adult, FAA, and 4-H divisions.
The gates open at 5 p.m., the rides open at 5:30 p.m., and the area closes at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the gates open at 4 p.m. and close at 12:30 a.m., while the rides open at 4:30 p.m. Ticket costs for Tuesday-Wednesday will be $10, and Thursday-Saturday tickets will be $15.
The fair will also have other contests and events happening throughout the week, including a mullet and karaoke contest.
Follow the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair on Facebook to stay up-to-date on events. For more detailed information, visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com.
