Officials have confirmed the death of a worker who fell down an elevator shaft following a methane gas explosion Wednesday afternoon at a mine in Muhlenberg County.
The body of Richard L. Knapp, a 62-year-old welder/iron worker of a contracting firm in Illinois, was recovered Thursday, according to Amy Louviere with the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Knapp was constructing a form which would be used to fill a mine shaft with concrete. This was part of an effort to close Paradise Mine in Central City, which had been idled for a couple of months, according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a methane gas explosion caused Knapp to fall down the shaft, which is about 380 feet deep with water at the bottom, according to cabinet spokesperson John Mura.
It is not clear what caused the explosion.
Louviere said a full investigation to determine the cause will be conducted. Knapp's death was the third mining fatality this year in Kentucky.
