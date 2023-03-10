LEAP

The Gift Horse is one of the many shops that will be participating in the Leprechaun Leap next week.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Leprechaun Leap March 17 and March 18 in hopes to encourage supporting local businesses.

According to Caitlyn Dame, Administration/Communications Coordinator at the Chamber, each participating store will be receiving scratch-off cards with discounts to hand out to shoppers. There will also be a tiny leprechaun for each store to hide with the person who finds it receiving a gift from The Chamber.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.