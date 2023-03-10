The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Leprechaun Leap March 17 and March 18 in hopes to encourage supporting local businesses.
According to Caitlyn Dame, Administration/Communications Coordinator at the Chamber, each participating store will be receiving scratch-off cards with discounts to hand out to shoppers. There will also be a tiny leprechaun for each store to hide with the person who finds it receiving a gift from The Chamber.
“We are lucky to have several unique shops to experience in Madisonville, so what better time to promote a spring shopping event than St. Patrick’s day,” President of the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Miller said. “Leprechaun Leap offers specials, discounts and fun. The shopper that finds Lucky our little leprechaun in each business will receive a $10 chamber check to apply to their purchase that day. Early shoppers, will receive a scratch off with additional discounts. We are feeling very Irish this year as we are promoting our Chamber trip to Ireland in September.”
The stores who are signed up are: Buds & Bows, Clements Jewelers, Evolved Nutrition, Falcon Creek Boutique, Mark of Distinction, MadCity Wicks & Wine, Blades Salon & Day Spa, Cute as a Button, Campfire Roasters, The Gift Horse, Scores Pizza and Rocket Oil.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.