Hopkins County is considered a model across the state when it comes to participation and partnerships that have helped to place a certified police officer on every school campus in the county.
In fact, school leaders were in Louisville on Thursday to discuss their successes and effective partnerships as part of the School Law Enforcement Officers annual conference as it relates to the local School Resource Officer program.
School Board Superintendent Dee Dee Ashby and Director of Engagement, Equity and School Support Robert Carter addressed the group to talk about what's working in Hopkins County.
"We are excited about the footprint that we are leaving in the state of Kentucky with our SRO program. In 2017, we actually had five SROs," said Ashby, "When we start the 2019-20 school year, we will have 13 SROs hired for 15 campuses."
Funded through the school, the county and the cities of Madisonville and Dawson Springs, the program is made up mostly of retired officers who have maintained their certifications and work an abbreviated schedule that coincides with the school calendar.
The SRO program is a way for officers to connect with the student community of Hopkins County, said James Madison Middle School's SRO, Hollis Crowley.
"The biggest thing is just keeping the kids safe," said
Crowley, "I know that my job as far as for who I am, is being completed if I can impact one kid's life, just with me being in the schools for however long it's going to be -- then that was worth it."
The schools and the local government have worked as a cohesive team in the last few years to help local police build relationships with the community, said Sheriff Matt Sanderson.
"Because of the nature of the number of things that were happening across the nation, it was time that we all came together to solve the problem for us here in Hopkins County," said Sanderson, "We've got the school board, we've got the county, we've got the city and we've all decided that we're going to be in this together, and we're going to tackle this together."
The SRO program helps to keep the schools, students, faculty and staff safe, said Hopkins County Central High School Principal Jon Wells.
"It gives law enforcement a chance to build connections with the kids who are the future members of our community," said Wells, "Having an SRO helps to cut down on fights, thefts, presence of drugs or alcohol in our school. It's just a really good presence to have in the building to make sure that everyone's attention is focused to education and not any other kind of activity."
Everyone is on the same page, said Madisonville Police Chief Chris Taylor.
"Our school system is very, very safe," said Taylor, "We are a unified group that is tackling the problem head-on and in the same way."
County and city SROs also attended the statewide conference where Ashby and Carter were speakers.
"Training together, going to trainings together, they are almost their own unit," said Taylor, "Even though they're the city employees and county employees and school board employees, it's become its own entity."
A motto for the Hopkins County School Board is "safety first," said Ashby.
"Our kids are the most vital resource that we have," said Ashby, "Our goal is to keep them safe and educate them and to help them feel safe when they come to school."
Not only do SROs protect the school, said Ashby, but they also serve as informal counselors and mentors and they serve as educators to help younger students learn about bullying and character education. For the older students, SROs educate about opioid abuse, drinking and driving.
"Their work goes beyond the badge," said Ashby, "it's about support and caring for our kids."
"We are thankful we have leaders in positions -- whether it be appointed, or whether it be political -- that look at the importance of school safety," said Carter, "Whether it be from the school board, county government or city government, everyone is doing what it takes to make sure that our campuses and our communities are safe."
