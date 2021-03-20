A Nortonville man and two others were killed and two more transported to hospitals Thursday after a collision involving three vehicles in McLean County.
The driver of a dump truck involved in the collision, Brian Korb, 53, of Dawson Springs, was charged with driving under the influence by the Kentucky State Police.
While the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary investigation reveals that around 10:30 a.m. 35-year-old Joshua Fox of Nortonville, was traveling northbound on Kentucky 81, near Kentucky 3470 and the McLean County and Daviess County line, in a 2007 Toyota Rav4. For an unknown reason, Fox crossed the centerline, sideswiping a southbound 2008 Kenworth dump truck driven by Korb.
Police say Fox then veered into the southbound lane striking a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Dylan Howard, 24, of Calhoun. Howard was airlifted from the scene to Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville where his condition was unknown as of Friday.
Shawna Rodney, 23, and Emberlyn Howard, 3, both of Calhoun were pronounced dead on-scene by the McLean County Coroner. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was flown to Norton Hospital in Louisville for injuries sustained in the collision.
Fox was also pronounced dead on-scene.
Korb was not hurt; however, troopers arrested him for operating under the influence.
“It’s unknown whether the dump truck or the (SUV) encroached, but they sideswiped,” Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police in Henderson said. “The (SUV) went over ... hitting a southbound car.”
The vehicles collided “in a head-on fashion,” said King.
Kentucky 81 was closed for over nine hours as KSP reconstructed the collision.
James Mayse with the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer contributed to this report.
