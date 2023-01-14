As a minister and activist, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a lasting impact on the world in life and death. Michael Lowery, an active member of the community, remembers the day he found out MLK had died and his impact on Lowery’s life.
MLK was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, TN. Lowery said on the night MLK was killed, he was walking to his church, Eastview Baptist Church on North Street, on his way to a Bible study and prayer meeting. Lowery was around 16 years old.
“When I got down North Street, a white lady came out and told me Dr. King had been killed,” he said.
“She said, “They shot him. Isn’t that awful, and he died.”
Lowery remembered knowing Dr. King had been shot but didn’t think he knew how serious it was. When he got to church, he told everyone gathered what happened, and the Bible study turned into a prayer vigil.
“We didn’t have Bible study. We just had prayer,” he said.
After the service was over, Lowery decided to go to Tucker’s Grocery, then on Kentucky Street and Noel Avenue. Although the United States Congress banned segregation in businesses in 1964, not all businesses complied.
Lowery said Tucker’s Grocery would allow Blacks to buy food, but would not serve them. He decided that night that Tucker’s Grocery was going to serve him.
When he got to the grocery, Lowery said he noticed his sister and three other girls across the street. They came over to him and asked what he was doing, he told them, and all five of them went into the store to ask to be served.
The group was told no and asked to leave twice, then the police were called and they asked the group to leave, so they did. Leaving the store, they went through Rosenwald projects over to Arch Street and headed to Madisonville High School, now Browning Springs Middle School.
“We started singing negro spirituals, gospels, and then someone started a song that said, ‘You killed our leader, but you can’t kill us,’ ” said Lowery.
As the group walked, more people started joining them. He said by the time they reached Arch Street they had around 35 or 40 people.
“The people who lived on those streets started throwing things at us,” said Lowery. “They threw cans at us, they threw baseball bats, flower pots, anything they could. We dodged and went on.”
As they continued to walk toward the high school, more people joined. When the crowd got to the school, they gathered around the flag, and Lowery talked for a bit.
“I made a few remarks about how things had to change and that they killed Dr. King, and this was all the more reason to try harder to bring about change,” he said.
After he spoke, he asked Stella Johnson, who he knew from his neighborhood but was a few years older than him, to speak. She gave a closing prayer, and the crowd dispersed.
Lowery remembered that over the next few weeks, a lot of the church sermons were geared toward MLK.
“We started thinking about what could we do,” he said.
The impromptu march in Madisonville was, in some ways, a response to the death of Dr. King.
“I was young. I was hurt, but I was also bitter,” said Lowery. “I couldn’t understand why would you kill a man who was trying to do something that was for the good of other people.”
Lowery had been inspired by MLK since he attended the March on Washington in 1963 and heard the now-famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
Lowery said during MLK’s life, his teaching of unity and integration inspired him to learn more about it and become active in civil rights. MLK’s death made him wonder if the country would ever achieve unity.
“It made me question that, but it did not make me want to stop fighting for his goals and what should be,” he said.
Lowery decided that one of his missions in life would be to try to make sure MLK’s dream became a reality.
“I kept in mind that the only way for this to work is to keep it alive, so I did everything I could possibly do,” said Lowery.
He went on to attend Murray State University where he started the Black Student Union; a chapter of Omega Psi Phi, one of the first Black fraternities; and organized several marches. He also served as president of the NAACP in Madisonville for many years and is still an active member.
“I did everything I could possibly do to make sure that we were seen and heard,” said Lowery.
While the country has come a long way, he said there has been a resurgence in the attitude that wants to reverse some of the accomplishments.
“We haven’t reached his goal, nor our goal, to make this a country that accepts all races and all people,” said Lowery.
He suggested that we might reach that goal if more Christians taught love and acceptance among everybody.
