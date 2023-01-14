As a minister and activist, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a lasting impact on the world in life and death. Michael Lowery, an active member of the community, remembers the day he found out MLK had died and his impact on Lowery’s life.

MLK was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, TN. Lowery said on the night MLK was killed, he was walking to his church, Eastview Baptist Church on North Street, on his way to a Bible study and prayer meeting. Lowery was around 16 years old.

