With the lowest temperatures in weeks arriving, Hopkins County residents began making preparations for the arrival of the longest yard sale in western Kentucky. The Highway 41 Yard Sale kicked off Thursday morning and will last through Saturday afternoon.
The annual sale covers an area of around 150 miles through five counties, including Christian, Henderson, Hopkins, Todd and Webster. The yard sale runs from the Indiana border to the Tennessee Border along both U.S. 41, and the stretch of U.S. 41A that runs between Henderson and Madisonville, crossing through Poole, Dixon and Providence in Webster County.
“This is an exciting weekend for Hopkins County. Our location is a prime spot for visitors looking for deals and treasures as they travel the 150 miles of shopping for the 11th annual Highway 41 yard sale,” said Lisa Miller, president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “They will purchase food, drinks and fuel from local businesses, many of which are Chamber members. When I travel, I always forget to pack everything I need, so I anticipate our groceries stores and drug stores to see many out-of-town shoppers from this event. They will experience our lovely communities and hopefully plan a trip back to Hopkins County when they can stay longer.”
Tricia Noel, director of the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission, said that her office gets more calls yearly about the 41 Yard Sale than any other event.
“This has been a popular event from the very beginning,” Noel said. “County residents love it. Groups and nonprofits benefit by setting up yard sale booths. And it brings people from surrounding states to Hopkins County.”
Temperatures Friday during yard sale hours are expected to be in the upper 80s, much like Thursday. The extreme heat the area has been experiencing the last few weeks is expected to return Saturday, as temperatures could hit the upper 90s.
