Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 2:55 am
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Steven W. Royal, of Dawson Springs, was charged, December 19, 2022, for serving parole violation warrant.
Timothy L. Parker, of Henderson, TN, was charged, December 20, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Nathan Rayshawn Caldwell, was charged, December 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Robert Eugene Pritchard, was charged, December 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Brandy L. Tuchenor, was charged, December 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Johnathan E. Sellers, was charged, December 19, 2022, for speeding over 10 mph over the limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no license, not wearing seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and no registration plates.
Daniel G. Foster, was charged, December 19, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
