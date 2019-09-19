Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kelvin Bell, 31, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with a felony probation violation in Christian County.
• Nicole Cunningham, 40, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs and fines in Hopkins County.
• Lauren Ferguson, age unknown, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with first degree criminal trespass.
• Jason Nelson, 48, of Clay was charged Tuesday with contempt of court in Hopkins County and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jyreke Stum, 20, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with operating a vehicle under the influence, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.
• James Williams, 48, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs and fines in Hardin County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Melisa Bruner, 38, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Tyrone Purce, 48, of Nortonville was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.