Earlington honors Yancey

A number of Hopkins Countians came together Saturday to surprise Earlington's Mary Jane Yancey at Loch Mary.
Earlington Mayor Phil Hunt read a city proclamation proclaiming the day as Mary Jane Yancey Day honoring her for thousands of kindness rendered over the years.
Yancey recently retired from Hanson Elementary School as custodian and is a member of Nortonville's Lively Stone Church. The Rev. Glenda Wade, from Yancey's Tuesday Bethel Prayer Group, acted as mistress of ceremony at the "Giving You Your Flowers" event.
Guests recounted the many kindnesses Yancey showed them with humorous accounts of their first meetings. Gloria Stone humbled the group with her beautiful voice in a cappella. In addition, a luncheon was served to those in attendance, while a large screen flickered with dozens of photos depicting the life of Yancey.
