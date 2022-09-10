It has been 21 years since the United States was attacked by terrorists on 9-11, and even the oldest students in local school systems were still several years away from being born. But American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 is trying to make sure that the events of that day are never forgotten, even as the years pass.
To educate and remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 purchased three Freedom Flags from The Freedom Flag Foundation.
Terri Whitfield, the Auxiliary Americanism chair, said the flag helps with remembrance and patriotism.
“We have over 100 million Americans who were not alive then,” she said.
The unit purchased three flags and gave one to the Madisonville Fire Department, Hopkins County Central High School, and Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
“I think it is important that we remember how we felt then as a community as a nation,” said Whitfield. “We never forget the loses, we never forget the tragedy, we never forget how we worked together.”
Elaine Josleyn, the president of Auxiliary Unit 6, said she felt purchasing the flags was a good way to remember the losses we had as a nation that day.
The Freedom Flag was created by Richard Melito who sketched out the flag design shortly after 9/11 on a spare napkin at his restaurant in Virginia.
According to the Freedom Flag website, Melito created the flag as a way to honor and remember the thousands of people who died on 9/11. He had the flag made and hung it in his restaurant in Richmond, VA.
Each design element of the flag represents and honors what happened on 9/11. The blue background represents all Americans united together for freedom. The top red stripe represents the bloodshed of those who perished at the Pentagon and the crew and passengers on American Airlines Flight 77.
The two broad red stripes represent the Twin Towers ad the bloodshed of the people who perished at the World Trade Center and on American Airlines Flight 11 and United Flight 175. The three white stripes represent the rescue workers, firefighters, police officers, Port Authority employees, and others who worked tirelessly during and after the terrorist attacks.
The bottom red stripe represents the bloodshed of the crew and passengers who perished on United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. The five white bars represent the Pentagon and the organized protection of our freedom, and the white star represents all who lived and died for freedom.
As of Friday, three states have adopted The Freedom Flag as the official state flag of remembrance. Virginia in 2018, Oklahoma in August 2022, and Delaware on Friday.
Whitefield said they are working on getting the flag adopted as the state flag of remembrance. Eventually, the Freedom Flag Foundation would like to see all 50 states adopt it as the state remembrance flag.
“I would really like to see that happen,” she said.
The Freedom Flag does not take away from the American Flag. Whitfield said even in the protocol for displaying the Freedom Flag, the American Flag comes first.
“It is not flown above the American Flag,” she said.
The Freedom Flag is a great educational tool, as well as a way to remember. Whitefield said she and the Auxiliary plan on purchasing more flags to give to the police department and the rest of the schools in the county.
“I don’t know if it will be this year or next year,” she said.
For more information on the Freedom Flag, visit https://www.freedomflagfoundation.org/.
