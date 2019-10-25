KSP seek help to solve cold case

The Kentucky State Police are requesting the public's help in solving a cold case murder.
On Oct. 28, 1968, the body of Freddie Joe Fleming was found near the loading ramp at the rear of the IGA Food Store in Greenville, KY. He had been fatally shot. If anyone has information about the murder of Fleming, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.
