Students were welcomed back to the Madisonville Community College campus on March 15 for the first time since Thanksgiving.
Dr. Cathy Vaughan, the college’s dean of student affairs, said it was good to feel the energy that students bring to the campus.
“That is our business, and it has been odd being in a building without them,” she said.
Psychology instructor Evan Hannan said while it is nice to have Google Teams and Zoom, it is great to have the students on campus.
“A lot of students don’t want to turn on their cameras, and for an instructor getting that feedback helps a lot,” he said. “Plus, they tend to be more vocal in person.”
Molly Gibson, an English instructor at MCC, said it was good seeing the students again.
“I was grateful that administration was focused on keeping all of us safe and made the decision to go virtual as long as we did,” she said. “Then, as soon as we were able to get back on campus, we did so safely.”
Vaughan said she thinks the students were happy to see friendly faces in class and being able to interact with instructors.
Mathew Powell, a second-semester student, said he learns better in person.
“Online it is just a hassle. It gets you down, and you don’t want to do the work,” he said.
Hannah Terry, a third-semester student, said she also prefers being on campus
“I was home schooled from middle school to high school, and I wanted to have that college experience,” she said.
Vaughan said MCC is still following all the protocols set for them by the CDC and the Hopkins County Health Department.
“Seating is six feet apart, and there is sanitation after each class meets,” she said. “We are telling students they must wear a mask if they are on campus, and instructors are wearing face shields as they teach.”
Ultimately, instructors determine whether the class meets in-person or online, said Vaughn. Some instructors who teach a class two days a week, will split their class up so half is coming one day and the other half the next day.
“They are trying to make it the most comfortable for the students and delivering the content,” said Vaughan.
Hannan said normally his class sizes would be between 25 and 30 students now, his largest class is 16 students and his smallest is three.
The goal is to make it to the end of the semester still in person said Vaughan.
“Hopefully, by the end of the summer we are back to more of a normal schedule and fall is business as usual,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.