The Eykamp String Quartet will open the 2022-23 season at the Glema Mahr on Thursday, September 15, at 7p.m. Members of this dynamic group serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville.
Established in 2002 by the Eykamp Family, this quartet provides classical music performances of artistic excellence and passion and is committed to ensuring that both chamber and orchestral music are a vital part of our community and beyond.
This is the first installment of this season’s Chamber Music Series, which is made possible by the legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr. The Eykamp String Quartet has played at the Glema Center twice before, in 2007 and again in 2019.
“Our Chamber Music Series typically draws a dedicated audience of people of all ages who love classical music,” Director, Brad Downall said. In a change from previous seasons, tickets to Chamber Music concerts are half price for students this year. “We’ve seen more families attending Chamber Music performances in recent years, and we want to encourage that.”
Admission is $25 for adults and half price for students and children. Tickets are available now at the box office, at 270-821-2787, and at glemacenter.org.
