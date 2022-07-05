The Kentucky Innovation Station, located at 38 W. Arch Street in Madisonville, will host this month’s Innovate + Caffeinate workshop Wednesday morning, at 7:30 a.m.
The free monthly meetup invites all entrepreneurs, innovators and all other like-minded supporters to join in on the fun. Tomorrow’s event will feature local entrepreneur, Melanie Tapp, of Scott Street Designs. Come listen to Melanie’s story and see how she started a successful side hustle job. She will field any questions and share how to navigate digital sales among other popular small business techniques in today’s society.
The aim of these monthly meet-ups is to education and connect local business men and women, while building a strong community over a cup of coffee and conversation. These workshops also provide networking opportunities for all in attendance.
For more information please visit kentuckyinnovationstation.com, or check out Hopkins County Innovate + Caffeinate on Facebook.
