One of the many pizza shops located in Madisonville, Wildfire Pizza, has closed its doors due to unknown circumstances.
Known for their uniqueness of offering wood-fired, brick oven gourmet pizzas, Wildfire Pizza owners have decided to move in other directions and are looking to lease out the space as soon as possible, according to their Facebook page.
Wildfire Pizza is located at 17 W. Center Street in Madisonville. For those interested in potentially leasing the building call 270-875-2808 or message their page directly on Facebook.
Owners declined to comment on the closure.
