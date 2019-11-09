Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Andrew Thompson, 31, of Clay was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking/auto.
• Diana Todd, 45, of Earlington was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Pamela Morris, 39, of Dawson Springs was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs in Hopkins County.
• Danielle Tapp, 32, of Hanson was charged Thursday with theft by deception/cold checks.
