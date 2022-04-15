The Hopkins County Government Center and Sanitation departments, including most County Convenience Centers, will close at noon today.
The Barnsley Convenience Center and the Hopkins County Road Department will close at 11 a.m. All convenience centers will be open at normal hours on Saturday.
For more information, call 270-821-8294.
