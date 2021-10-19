The Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission has brought the Big Mad Chair Pumpkin Patch back after a break, just in time for Halloween. And area businesses and residents are invited to get in on the fun.
Tourism Executive Director Tricia Noel said the first year tourism had the pumpkin patch was in 2019, and there were several pumpkins on display around the Big Blue Chair.
“It was fun to see what community folks contributed,” she said. “It is just something fun for the community to get involved in.”
Tourism did not do the pumpkin patch in 2020 because of COVID-19, but they are glad to bring it back this year. Noel said most of the pumpkins in 2019 on display were carved, but this year they will have carved and painted pumpkins around the Big Blue Chair on Sugg.
“If someone would rather paint a pumpkin than carving, that is fine too,” said Noel.
The pumpkin painting or carving is not just for kids but for the whole community, including individuals, organizations, businesses or anyone else. She said last year several downtown businesses contributed pumpkins to the patch.
The painted pumpkins can be set out around the Big Blue Chair at any time, while the carved pumpkins should not be placed by the chair until Saturday, she said.
“With the weather, we were just afraid the carved ones would not last until Halloween if they brought them out now,” said Noel.
She said the chair will be great for pictures once it is decked out with fall décor and the pumpkins are placed all around it.
If anyone does take a picture with the chair or with their painted or carved pumpkin, they can tag #ReadyAimFun or @visitmadisonvilleky to be featured on tourism’s social media.
According to a news release the carved pumpkins will be illuminated for Halloween during Trick or Treating.
Even though there was a break last year due to COVID-19, Noel said she is looking at Big Mad Chair Pumpkin Patch becoming an annual event.
For more information, call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171.
