Kentucky is under a statewide state of emergency, because of confirmed COVID-19 virus cases. But the Hopkins County judge-executive doesn’t expect to issue a local emergency.
“As long as we don’t have any cases in Hopkins County, what emergency do we have?” Jack Whitfield, Jr. said at a news conference Thursday.
Whitfield was joined by several city and county leaders and health executives to update the local response to the coronavirus. It included a social media meme on the wall — a stick figure named Bob.
“Take information from the medical community, not social media or what your friend says,” Whitfield said. “And do not panic.”
The meme also says that Bob “listens to scientists instead of news media.” Yet news reporters were invited to a briefing, which included probing questions about how the county is responding to the outbreak.
“You want me to shut the county down? Not let anybody in or out?” Whitfield asked when one reporter asked for the specific steps the county would take if a coronavirus case was confirmed. “We’re not going to overreact and panic.”
But Whitfield said the statewide declaration by Gov. Andy Beshear is justified, because it gives Beshear the authority to make quick changes as necessary.
As Whitfield spoke, the confirmed coronavirus count in Kentucky stood at eight.
“We’ve had eight overdoses in a neighboring county in a week,” he said in reference to Muhlenberg County. “This is eight cases statewide. There are many things that are hitting our population harder than this is right now.”
At the end of last week’s Fiscal Court meeting, Whitfield said COVID-19 “seems to be overblown at the moment.” Nine days later, he indicated the county is taking the virus seriously.
“We want to limit the spread, obviously,” Whitfield said. “But with a state of emergency, I think that’s probably premature.”
Neighboring Webster County is one of only a few in Kentucky which have made emergency declarations.
Comments made by other people at the briefing reflected how the coronavirus is touching many parts of government services:
• County Clerk Keenan Cloern said drivers can renew their vehicles by mail, a dropbox at the front of her building or online at drive.ky.gov. She added that mail-in ballots for the May primary will be available for those who need them.
• Jailer Mike Lewis said all jails and prisons across the commonwealth are closed to visitors. All outside community service work is suspended and new inmates could be quarantined if they show coronavirus symptoms.
• Sheriff Matt Sanderson said his department is sanitizing vehicles. He warned against coronavirus scams that could steal people’s money, such as telephone donation requests.
• Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said he’s talked with the police and fire departments about reducing foot traffic. He noted that practicing good hygiene can reduce the spread of the virus.
• Madisonville Police Chief Chris Taylor said after the briefing that his headquarters now has a sign at the front window offering “masks for those that are feeling ill.” The Centers for Disease Control says facemasks should be used only by people who are sick.
